Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide

Natural Star Nani continues to prove his box office power with his latest action-family entertainer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film has crossed the coveted 100 crore mark globally, reaffirming Nani's growing popularity in the industry.

The film has shown impressive endurance, still running strong well into its third weekend. Audiences have been captivated by Nani's dynamic performance, which has become a hallmark of his career. Notably, his on-screen rivalry with SJ Suryah, who delivered an equally intense portrayal, has been a major highlight, offering viewers an engaging cinematic experience.

Internationally, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has particularly excelled in North America, where it has grossed $2.48 million, nearing the $2.5 million milestone. It now stands as Nani's highest-grossing film in the region, surpassing his previous records.

This achievement marks Nani's second film to cross the 100 crore mark, following his earlier success with Dasara. As the film continues its successful run, Nani's status as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema is further cemented, setting the stage for more box office triumphs in the future.