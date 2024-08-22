Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Pre-Release Event Set for August 24

Nani, fondly known as the ‘minimum guarantee hero’ of Tollywood, has earned a reputation for drawing audiences to theaters, regardless of pre-release buzz or critical reviews. His unique appeal, particularly among family audiences, has solidified his status as a reliable star who consistently delivers entertaining films. Last year, Nani's star power soared with two consecutive blockbusters—’Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’—that raked in massive collections and further strengthened his market value.

Following this impressive streak, Nani is gearing up to continue his success in 2024. He is currently working on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ directed by Vivek Athreya. This film has already garnered significant attention, thanks to the glimpses and teasers that have created a buzz among fans and critics alike. After the lukewarm response to their previous collaboration, ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ both Nani and Vivek are determined to deliver a hit with this new venture.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is set to be a mass entertainer, a surprising shift for director Vivek Athreya, who is known for his softer, more nuanced storytelling. The unexpected intensity and mass appeal showcased in the teasers and trailers have raised the stakes, creating high expectations for the film. The pre-release event, scheduled for August 24, is anticipated to further build momentum.

The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, with SJ Surya playing the antagonist. The project is backed by ‘RRR’ producer Danayya DVV, adding to its credibility. Netflix has already acquired the digital rights for a staggering Rs 45 crores, an impressive feat that reflects the strong anticipation surrounding the movie. Securing such a lucrative deal highlights the confidence in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's potential to be a major hit.

Scheduled for release on August 29, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ marks the biggest budget film in Nani's career. With the combination of a strong cast, an innovative director, and Nani's undeniable star power, all eyes are on this movie to see if it can replicate the success of his previous hits.