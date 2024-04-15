Nargis Fakhri’s journey from animal lover to silver screen star

Actress Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in Bollywood films and the recent streaming series 'Tatlubaaz,' recently opened up about her childhood dream and her journey into the world of acting.

Revealing her childhood aspiration, Fakhri shared that she had always wanted to become a veterinarian due to her love and compassion for animals. However, fate had other plans, and she found herself drawn to the world of cinema.

Reflecting on her journey, Fakhri expressed her deep love for acting and how it allowed her to explore various roles and characters on screen. She highlighted the impact of films on people's lives, emphasizing the importance of storytelling and its ability to provide escapism from everyday struggles.

Fakhri made her Hindi cinema debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Rockstar,' directed by Imtiaz Ali. While her career path may have diverged from her childhood dream, Fakhri expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that acting has brought into her life.

With a series of exciting projects in the pipeline, including collaborations with acclaimed filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Fakhri continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility on screen.








