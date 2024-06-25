Live
Just In
Narne Nithiin’s ‘AAY’set for Independence Day release
Narne Nithiin, NTR’s brother-in-law, is gearing up for his next big venture under the renowned production house GA2 Pictures. Titled “AAY,” the film is produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, with Allu Aravind presenting the project. Directed by debutant Anji K Maniputhra, “AAY” is touted to be the ultimate fun entertainer of the season.
The songs from “AAY” have already become chartbusters, gaining widespread popularity on social media. Building on this momentum, the makers have now announced that the film will hit theaters worldwide on Independence Day, August 15th. The release date aims to leverage the extended holiday period, ensuring a larger audience turnout.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Godavari, “AAY” promises to be a full-on fun entertainer, offering a wholesome family experience. Narne Nithiin, in his leading role, is expected to captivate audiences with his performance in this lively and engaging film.
The film's production team boasts a lineup of talented technicians. Kodati Pavan Kalyan is handling the editing, Kiran Kumar Manne is in charge of art direction, and Sameer Kalyani is the cinematographer. The music, which has already received significant acclaim, is composed by Ram Miriyala.
As the release date approaches, the makers plan to keep the excitement alive by continuing to share character teasers and song updates. “AAY” is shaping up to be a major highlight of the year, promising laughter, drama, and memorable moments for moviegoers.