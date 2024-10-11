Live
Just In
‘Narudi Brathuku Natana’ trailer promises a gripping journey
The highly anticipated film Narudi Brathuku Natana, featuring Shiva Kumar Ramachandravarapu and Nithin Prasanna in lead roles, has created waves with its promotional material. Directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi, the movie also stars ShruthieJ ayan, Aiswarya Anil Kumar, and Viva Raghav in pivotal roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr. Sindhu Reddy, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer, the film is slated for a grand release on October 25th.
The recently released theatrical trailer was unveiled by actress Niharika Konidela, who had earlier found success as a producer with Committee Kurrallu. The trailer begins with an intriguing scene of Shiva Kumar’s disheartening audition, where his acting is dismissed by the director. Despite his affluent background, Shiva’s father urges him to take up a traditional job. However, Shiva’s friend advises him that to be an actor, one must have empathy and life experiences.
Determined to prove himself, Shiva embarks on a life-changing journey to Kerala, which becomes a rollercoaster ride filled with unexpected challenges and self-discovery. The trailer captures his emotional struggles, and Nithin Prasanna delivers a powerful performance with gripping dialogue during the climactic moments.
The film’s striking visuals, shot by Fahad Abdul Majeed, beautifully highlight Kerala’s landscapes, while NYX Lopez’s background score enhances the narrative. The impactful dialogues and Shiva Kumar and Nithin’s commendable performances have set high expectations for the film’s release. Narudi Brathuku Natana promises to be a captivating journey filled with drama and excitement.