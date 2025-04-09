Naveent Malik on working with Mouni Roy in 'The Bhootnii': She makes you feel comfortable & valued

Mumbai: Actor Navneet Malik will next be seen in the much-hyped drama "The Bhootnii".

Navneet who has been paired opposite Mouni Roy in his next opened up about his time on set with her. He shared, “I still remember my first day on set with Mouni — it genuinely gave me goosebumps. I had seen her perform on screen so many times and was always in awe of her presence and talent. But to actually share screen space with her? That was something I hadn’t even imagined. I feel incredibly fortunate to have gotten not just amazing projects, but also co-stars like her.”

“Talking about Mouni in just a few lines is almost unfair — she honestly deserves a whole essay. But if I had to sum her up, I’d say she’s beauty, talent, brains, and 1000% dedication — all rolled into one. She’s someone you can learn a lot from, just by being around her," he added praising Mouni.

Navneet also expressed how Mouni made things easy and comfortable for him as a co-star. “To be honest, I was a bit nervous before meeting her. I kept wondering, ‘How do I even break the ice?’ But she made it so easy. She was warm, welcoming, and within a few hours, we just vibed. She truly knows how to make her co-actors feel comfortable and valued on set. Never once did she make us feel like we were any less — it was always respectful, collaborative, and very smooth. That kind of energy makes a huge difference while filming."

"Every scene with her taught me something new — from her expressions to her timing to her professionalism. Honestly, she’s a co-star every actor would be lucky to have,” he concluded.

Made under the direction of Sidhaant Sachdev, "The Bhootnii" features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Asif Khan, and BeYouNick.

Set against the backdrop of a college campus, the story revolves around a mysterious "Virgin Tree" that harbors a restless spirit fixated on Shantanu (Sunny Singh). Just when things begin to spiral out of control, the ultimate ghostbuster (Sanjay Dutt) steps in to save the day.



