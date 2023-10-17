Navratri 2023 Hindi Cinema Songs for Your Ultimate Garba Playlist

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: The festival of Navratri honours the goddess Shakti, or Durga, in her nine forms. The celebration of Navratri is incomplete without dance and music. This Navratri, make the most of your celebrations with a great blend of traditional fervour and modern catchy Bollywood garba songs. These songs will definitely make your Navratri evenings even more special as you dance the night away with your friends and family.

Sun Sajni

The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ song features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Thakur and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The hook of the song has been trending since its release and may be the latest addition to your garba moves.



Dholida

Garba's upbeat number “Dholida” from ‘GangubaiKathiaiwadi’, in which Alia Bhatt dances passionately, is a must-have on your Navratri playlist. Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung this popular number.



Pataka Gujju

Another upbeat number from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, featuring Kartik Aaryan and sung by Meet Bros. and Star Boy Loc. A song that sums up the spirit of Navratri, filling the air with the joy of the festivals.



Chogada

This tune became extremely popular upon its release in 2018 and has been playing at durong garba night ever since. The peppy number, sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain from the film “Loveyatri”.



Nagada Sang Dhol

This energetic number from ‘Ram Leela’, sung by Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal, won't get old anytime soon. This song, which originally featured Deepika Padukone, promises to be the highlight of your Navratri celebrations.



Udi Udi Jaye

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, it is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, Karsan Sargathiya and Sukhwinder Singh. In fact, it is a unique number to add some variations to your Navratri playlist.

