Nayan Sarika onboard for Sangeeth Shobhan, Niharika Konidela’s next

Following the blockbuster success of Committee Kurrollu, which also clinched two Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, Niharika Konidela is back in action as a producer. Her banner, Pink Elephant Pictures, has officially launched its second production—an exciting new project starring youth sensation Sangeeth Shobhan, who recently shot to fame with MAD and MAD Square.

Directed by the supremely talented Manasa Sharma, the film brings together a promising team of fresh and familiar faces. The newest addition to the cast is actress Nayan Sarika, who will be seen opposite Sangeeth in the female lead role. Nayan, who was introduced to Telugu audiences by Pink Elephant Pictures through Hello World (ZEE5) and Bench Life (Sony LIV), has been steadily building her career with impactful roles in films like Aay and Ka. Her reunion with Niharika, Manasa, and Sangeeth marks a continuation of her successful collaborations with the banner.

This project also reunites the trio of Niharika, Sangeeth, and Manasa, who earlier delivered the well-received web series Oka Chinna Family Story for ZEE5. Additionally, Niharika, Manasa, and Nayan previously collaborated on Bench Life.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, and Aruna Bhikshu, promising a rich blend of comedy, drama, and heartwarming moments.

Mahesh Uppala is co-writing the screenplay and dialogues alongside Manasa Sharma, while Anudeep Dev is handling music composition. Manyam Ramesh is serving as executive producer, with Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri managing PR, and Ticket Factory overseeing marketing.