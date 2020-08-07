Nayanathara as Keerthy Suresh's mother?

Nayanathara is one of the star heroines in South film industry. The actress is currently doing a couple of interesting films, including Annaathhe starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The talk of the town is that she plays a mother to Keerthy Suresh, in the film. is one of the star heroines in South film industry. The actress is currently doing a couple of interesting films, includingstarring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The talk of the town is that she plays a mother to Keerthy Suresh, in the film.

The news that Nayanathara and Keerthy playing mother and daughter respectively, is currently shocking the fans. Both the heroines are enjoying their stardom in South and it is certainly going to be very challenging for the director, to present the same in a believable manner.

Director Siva is confident that the audiences will get impressed with the same. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. But, a few say that it will be only for a few minutes in the film. Stay tuned to us for more details in the project.