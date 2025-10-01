Nayanthara exudes charm in ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ FL

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly-anticipated film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is already creating ripples among fans. The movie features Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, and the makers have now unveiled her first look, adding to the festive buzz.

Nayanthara steps into the role of Sasirekha, and her poster introduces her in an elegant and traditional avatar. Draped in a saree, adorned with pearls and bangles, and holding an umbrella, the actress exudes charm. The colorful backdrop in the poster enhances the festive vibe, perfectly capturing the essence of her character.

The new look comes right after the team teased audiences with Chiranjeevi’s stylish appearance from the film, which had already raised expectations sky-high. Now, with Nayanthara’s graceful introduction, fans are even more eager to witness the chemistry between the lead pair on the big screen.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have hinted at a special announcement scheduled for Dussehra, further keeping the buzz alive. The collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara under Anil Ravipudi’s direction is being touted as a crowd-pleaser, promising a blend of mass appeal and vibrant storytelling.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is jointly bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. With each update, the film is steadily building anticipation as one of the most awaited releases in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career.