Nayanthara joins ‘Mega157’ shoot in Mussoorie

The highly anticipated film #Mega157, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, is progressing at a brisk pace. Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the film is being presented by Archana.

The current shooting schedule is underway in the scenic hill station of Mussoorie. On Tuesday, leading lady Nayanthara joined the cast on location. Reportedly thrilled about her role in the film, the actress has expressed keen interest in actively participating in upcoming promotional activities. Recently, she featured in a special promotional video that received an overwhelming response from fans and audiences alike. Sources close to the production reveal that Nayanthara will play a prominent role in the film’s marketing campaigns going forward.

Known for his unique blend of commercial cinema and comedy entertainers, director Anil Ravipudi has been crafting engaging promotional material that is already generating buzz. A recently released promo featuring Chiranjeevi in a vintage avatar captivated fans and added to the film's growing hype.

The technical team of #Mega157 includes renowned cinematographer Sameer Reddy, music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash. The screenplay is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adinarayana, with Krishna also serving as the executive producer.

The makers have officially announced that #Mega157 is slated for a grand Sankranti 2026 release, setting high expectations for another blockbuster in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career.