Nayanthara unveiled as ‘Ganga’ in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; FL raises the stakes

The makers of director Geetu Mohandas’s much-anticipated action spectacle Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have revealed the striking first look of Nayanthara from the film, officially confirming that she essays a powerful character named Ganga. Headlined by Rocking Star Yash, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

The newly released visual presents Nayanthara in a fierce and commanding avatar, instantly establishing her as a key force within the world of Toxic. Set against the lavish backdrop of a high-end casino, her character exudes confidence, authority, and quiet menace. With a gun in hand and an unflinching gaze, Ganga is portrayed as a woman who controls her destiny and dominates every space she steps into.

Speaking about casting Nayanthara, director Geetu Mohandas said the actress brought an innate depth and emotional clarity to the role. She added that Toxic will showcase Nayanthara in a way audiences have never seen before, noting that the character and the actor’s real-life persona gradually aligned during the shoot. Mohandas described the collaboration as creatively fulfilling and personally meaningful.

After rewriting box-office records with KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns with Toxic, one of the most ambitious projects of his career. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi in a mysterious role named Elizabeth.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned across major Indian languages. Backed by a top-tier technical crew and international action choreographers, the film is gearing up for a massive festive release coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa in 2026.