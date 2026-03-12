New censor board rule on subtitles sparks debate

In a significant move aimed at making cinema more inclusive, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has introduced a new rule that will soon change the way films are submitted for certification in India. Starting Sunday, the board will require all films applying for certification to include closed captions and audio descriptions as part of their screening materials.

According to the directive, producers must now submit their films as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) along with subtitle files and audio description tracks through the E-Cinepramaan portal. The decision is primarily intended to improve accessibility for audiences with hearing or visual impairments, ensuring that more people can enjoy films in theatres without barriers.

Accessibility advocates have welcomed the move, noting that such measures are common in many international film industries. Closed captions help viewers who are hard of hearing understand dialogue and important sound cues, while audio descriptions provide additional narration to assist visually impaired audiences in following the story.

Despite its positive intent, the rule has quickly sparked discussion among cinema lovers and industry professionals. Some moviegoers believe that mandatory subtitles on all screens could alter the traditional cinematic experience. For audiences accustomed to watching films without text on the screen, the constant presence of subtitles may feel distracting and could divert attention away from the visuals and performances.

Trade analysts acknowledge that the policy’s objective is progressive and socially responsible. At the same time, they point out that the implementation may need refinement. Many suggest that subtitles should ideally remain optional, allowing viewers to choose whether they want to watch a film with or without them.

As the rule prepares to come into effect, members of the film industry are hoping that the certification board might consider a balanced approach. One possible solution being discussed is to introduce subtitles only in selected screenings rather than mandating them across all theatres.

For now, the debate continues, reflecting the challenge of balancing accessibility with audience preferences in an evolving cinematic landscape.