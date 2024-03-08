  • Menu
New movie "Seetharam Sitralu" is interesting with a new concept: Director Maruthi

x
Highlights

Raising Hands Productions has announced its first film and it is Tollywood first VCR casset Based movie Seetharam Sitralu.

Raising Hands Productions has announced its first film and it is Tollywood first VCR casset Based movie Seetharam Sitralu. D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy is making his debut as a director with this film, which features Lakshmana Murthy, Bramarambika and Kishori Dhatrak in the lead roles.

It is a film that is centred around old wedding VCRs, which reminds us of our olden days. Director Maruthi released the concept trailer of this film.

On this occasion, Maruthi said that movies with new stories and narratives are always popular, and is confident the audience will encourage it. He said that he wants the film to be successful and bring good name to everyone.

The release date of the film is expected to be announced as soon as the shooting and post production works are done.

Cast: Lakshmana Murthy, Bramarambika, Kishori Dhatrak, Delhi Rajeshwari, Krishnamurthy, Sandeep Varanasi, Guruswamy.

