New Year Posters From The Upcoming Movies Of 2020

Being the first day of the year 2020, New Year wishes are creating a buzz on the internet. Even our dear celebrities are wishing good luck to their fans and are posting 'New Year 2020' wishes on their account.

Along with their wishes, all the makers of the upcoming movies have released the brand new posters of their films and made the fans celebrate to the core…

Here we present the 'New Year' posters of the upcoming films… Have a look!

First comes an amazing poster from the most awaited movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'…

Wishing you all from the Team of #SarileruNeekevvaru a fabulous New Year 2020! pic.twitter.com/ZiP8PCzGDR — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2019

The complete family of this movie is seen in this poster wishing 'A Happy New Year 2020'.

Next comes our dear Sweety… It is already known that Anushka is coming up with her next film 'Nishabdam'. This movie also stars ace hero Madhavan, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Anjali.

Here is our dear Sweety holding a rose… Here is the pic for our readers!





Another film which is creating vibes is 'Bheeshma'. After the #Singles Anthem which garnered millions of views, now the makers released a brand new poster from the movie.

The female lead of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna has posted it on her Twitter handle… Here we present it for you!

Here is the brand new poster from the team 'Taana'… Haricharan Pudipeddi has released it from his Twitter account… Have a look!

Even Malayalam ace actor Mohanlal released a new poster from his upcoming film Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mohanlal is seen riding a horse in a complete war field.

Yesteryear actress Amani starrer 'Amma Devena' movie is also making us eye on its New Year poster. This movie is directed by Shiva Eturi and produced by Athiri Chinamaraiah and Athiri Guravaiah.

BA Raju has released the poster on the occasion of New Year… Have a look!

New Year wishes from the team of senior actress Aamani starrer #AmmaDeevena

A #ShivaEturi directorial

Produced by: Athiri Chinamaraiah, Athiri Guravaiah.

Music by: SVH

DOP: Siddam Manohar#HappyNewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/hAvoXx2yZj — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) January 1, 2020



