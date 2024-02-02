Niharika signs a Tamil project; shares screen with a Malayali actor

Niharika Konidela, who made her debut in the film industry with "Oka Manasu" alongside Naga Shaurya, faced challenges as the film did not resonate well with the audience. Following this setback, she shifted her focus to YouTube, engaging in acting assignments, and eventually ventured into production. Having also marked her debut in Tamil cinema, Niharika is set to make a comeback to Kollywood as an actress.

During her hiatus from acting, Niharika was involved in the web series "Dead Pixels," which garnered mixed reviews. Additionally, she showcased her versatility by working as a producer in the Telugu film industry for another web series. Now, the actress is ready to assume a lead role in an upcoming Tamil film titled "Madraskaran," where she will be paired opposite Malayalam actor Shane Nigam, making his Tamil debut. Produced by SR Productions, detailed information about the project is eagerly awaited.

Niharika, keen on re-establishing herself in the film industry, has also taken on another Telugu film titled "What The Fish." As she returns to the silver screen, the actress aims to make a lasting impact and further diversify her portfolio. With a blend of acting and production roles, Niharika Konidela continues to evolve in her cinematic journey.







