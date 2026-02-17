‘Nilave’ Stands as a Silent Hit with Decent Collections: Director V Samudra

‘Nilave’, starring Sowmith Poladi in the lead role and co-directed by him along with Sai K. Vennam, features Shreyansi Sen as the heroine. Harsha Chemudu and Supriya Aysola played another pair in the film. The movie is produced by Raj Allada, Giridhar Rao Poladi, and Sai K. Vennam under the POV Arts Productions banner.

Released on February 13 as a Valentine’s Day special, the film received an excellent response from audiences. It has gained appreciation as a major musical love drama. The team recently held success celebrations at Ramanaidu Studios.

Oscar award-winning lyricist Chandrabose responded through a video byte, congratulating the team and stating that the film has emerged as a major musical hit.

Director V. Samudra, who attended the success meet as the chief guest, said: “Among the six or seven films released this Valentine’s Day, ‘Nilave’ has gained positive talk. With decent collections, it has become a silent hit.”

Actor Gemini Suresh, who attended as another guest, said: “After a long time, I felt like I watched a truly good film. ‘Nilave’ stands like a painting drawn by Bapu garu, like a poem by Viswanatha Satyanarayana, and like the ‘Geethanjali’ of this generation.”

Hero Sowmith said: “Thank you to everyone who supported us even though we are newcomers. This film is the result of three years of hard work. Even Rajamouli garu took three years to bring ‘Baahubali’ to the audience. Our ‘Nilave’ is like ‘Baahubali’ to us. No matter how many difficulties we faced during this journey, we never compromised.”

Heroine Shreyansi Sen said: “Thanks to Sowmith and director Sai Vennam for trusting me with the role of Aditi. Thank you to the Telugu audience for giving me success with my very first film.”

Director Sai K. Vennam said: “Thank you to everyone who blessed us. This journey that began three years ago has reached this stage today. I learned many things during the making of this movie. Through this film, I realized that if our intention is pure, everything will fall into place.”

Producer Raj Allada’s wife, Madhuri, said: “We are very happy that our film is receiving such good appreciation from the audience. Everyone who watched the movie says it doesn’t feel like it was made by newcomers. Especially, the music has become a major plus for our film. Our movie connects emotionally and touches everyone’s heart.”

Music director Kalyan Nayak said: “We are very happy with the success given by the audience. It feels like we have received the right reward for our hard work.”

Producer Raj Allada said: “The film has received a very good response. It is a beautiful musical love story. Though they are newcomers, everyone performed very well.”

At the event, co-producer RL Travels’ CEO Anuradha, Gnapika Entertainments’ Anil Kadiyala, actor Rupesh, and others also spoke and expressed their gratitude to the audience for giving a big success to their small film.”