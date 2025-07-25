Nirvaan Birla makes soulful musical debut with devotional track ‘Shankaraa’

Entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla has stepped into the world of music with his debut single Shankaraa, a soul-stirring track rooted in devotion and inner peace. Released under his initiative Sounds for the Soul, the song is written and sung by Nirvaan himself, with music composed by Kalyan Baruah. The track arrives as part of a larger album aimed at offering solace through sound.

Shankaraa is not just another devotional track—it's a deeply personal expression of surrender and spiritual connection to Lord Shiva. Blending calming melodies with heartfelt lyrics, the song invites listeners to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves. Whether for meditation, prayer, or simple quietude, the composition’s minimalism and emotional depth make it a soothing experience for the soul. In today’s fast-paced world, Shankaraa offers a moment of calm, highlighting music’s ability to heal and restore emotional balance.

Speaking about his debut, Nirvaan said, “Music has always been my anchor. Shankaraa came from a space of stillness and surrender. It’s my way of expressing devotion and gratitude to Lord Shiva—and also a way of offering peace to anyone listening.” He added, “This is the first track I’m putting out into the world, and I’ve poured my heart into it. I hope it touches those who need it.”

With the sacred month of Shravan underway, Shankaraa arrives at the perfect moment, serving as a musical offering of devotion and emotional release. The track is now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music,

and JioSaavn.