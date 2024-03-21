Nithiin ventures into action genre with Venu Sriram’s ‘Thammudu’

In a bid to secure a much-needed hit, actor Nithiin has joined forces with Director Venu Sriram for an action-packed drama. Currently halfway through its shooting schedule, the film embarked on a new phase today.

The latest update reveals that the production has kicked off an action-packed schedule in the picturesque Maredumalli forests. It's reported that filming will continue in this location for the next two weeks, promising adrenaline-pumping sequences for audiences.

Adding to the intrigue, Sapthami Gowda, renowned for her role in "Kantara," has been cast as the female lead opposite Nithiin. Additionally, veteran actress Laya is set to play a significant role in the film, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

In a testament to the film's potential, Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights, signaling confidence in its content. Produced by industry stalwart Dil Raju, the project holds considerable promise in delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

With Nithiin's determination to deliver a hit, coupled with Venu Sriram's directorial prowess and a talented ensemble cast, anticipation is high for this action-packed venture. As the film progresses, fans eagerly await further updates on what promises to be a thrilling cinematic journey.









