No changes in ticket prices for ‘Bro’: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad
Highlights
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej are set to unite for the first time in the fantasy comedy drama “Bro.”
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej are set to unite for the first time in the fantasy comedy drama “Bro.” Directed by Samuthirakani The movie is is scheduled to hit the big screens worldwide on July 28, 2023.
In a recent interaction with the media, the film’s producer, TG Vishwa Prasad, mentioned that they have no plans to hike ticket prices for “Bro” in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads in this movie, with Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu playing other prominent roles. Produced by People Media Factory, the mega film has music composed by Thaman.
