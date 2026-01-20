Nominations matter more than trophies: Amanda Seyfried

Actress Amanda Seyfried believes that award nominations hold greater value than actual wins, asserting that a long-lasting acting career is shaped by thoughtful decisions rather than the accumulation of honours. In a candid conversation with The New Yorker, the Oscar-nominated star reflected on her perspective toward awards and professional success.

When asked whether winning an Academy Award is important to her, Seyfried dismissed the obsession with trophies. “Do you remember who won in the past 10 years? It’s not the win that’s important. It’s the nomination. It does thrust you forward,” she said, adding that while an Oscar win would be wonderful, it is far from essential to her sense of accomplishment.

Seyfried received her first Oscar nomination in 2021 for portraying Hollywood actress Marion Davies in David Fincher’s biographical drama Mank. However, she maintains that longevity in the industry comes from deliberately balancing artistic integrity with commercial viability. According to the actress, every project—big or small—is a form of art if approached with sincerity.

Citing examples from her filmography, Seyfried pointed out that commercial successes like The Housemaid demanded just as much creative intent as her more experimental or indie roles. She said she has now found clarity in her career path and plans to continue moving fluidly between genres and production scales.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the industry, Seyfried noted that careers inevitably experience highs and lows. She feels confident, however, that she has already proven her range and reliability as an actor. With The Housemaid performing well at the box office, she admits she is in a comfortable phase but remains grounded, recognising that not every project meets expectations.

For Seyfried, consistency in values and choices matters far more than awards, reinforcing her belief that success is measured over time, not on a single night.