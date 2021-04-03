Nora Fatehi’s scorching challenge to fans

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi scorches social media with her new Instagram post on Friday, and challenges fans saying she doesn't think they can take it.





"Wet hair, bronzed skin, see I don't think that u can take it," she wrote as the caption with a set of photos where she strikes a pose or two in a metallic silver fringed dress, doing the half split.

Nora is all geared up for her next film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The film stars Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.