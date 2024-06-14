Not ‘Nitro Star,’ Sudheer Babu is now ‘Nava Dhalapathy’

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s latest film, "Harom Hara," made its theatrical debut today, generating considerable excitement among fans. Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film features Malvika Nair as the female lead.

In a recent interview, Sudheer Babu shared his discomfort with the moniker "Nitro Star," a title he felt didn't resonate with him. However, in "Harom Hara," he takes on a new title, "Nava Dhalapathy," which has been well-received by audiences. Early responses from paid premiere shows held last night were overwhelmingly positive, setting a hopeful tone for the film's reception among the general public.

Produced by Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, the film boasts an A-certification and includes a talented ensemble cast. Key roles are played by Sunil, Jaya Prakash, Akshara, Arjun Gowda, Lakki Lakshman, and Ravi Kale, each contributing to the film's dynamic narrative. The music, composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, is expected to add a significant layer of depth and emotion to the film.

"Harom Hara" promises to be an engaging experience with its intriguing plot and powerful performances. As it continues to screen, the film will likely solidify Sudheer Babu's standing as a versatile actor capable of taking on diverse roles. Fans and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see how "Harom Hara" will perform in the coming days.