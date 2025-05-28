Live
- Now, a gangster film without stunt or action sequences!
- Haryana CM offers free land for campus of National Forensic Sciences University
- Om Raut on casting Dhanush in Kalam: “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than him”
- Manolo Marquez names 28-member travelling squad for Thailand friendly
- Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary
- AI Shutdown Failure: OpenAI Models Disobey Commands, Report Reveals
- TDP Pays Emotional Tribute to Late NTR With AI-Generated Speech at Mahanadu
- Civil Defence Mock Drills Are Back – Here’s When and Where They’re Happening
- ‘Super spokesperson’: BJP slams Congress for criticising Shashi Tharoor
- Smita Bansal bids farewell to ‘Bhagya Lakshmi,’ calls the journey fulfilling and rewarding
Now, a gangster film without stunt or action sequences!
Chennai: A gangster film that is silently getting made in Tamil cinema has now caught the attention of film buffs and cinephiles. The reason? This...
Chennai: A gangster film that is silently getting made in Tamil cinema has now caught the attention of film buffs and cinephiles.
The reason? This gangster film, sources say, does not have any action or stunt sequences in it!
Director Prashanth Raman's upcoming gangster film 'Dawood', featuring actor Linga in the lead, will not have any action sequences or stunts like in other gangster films.
Says director Prashanth Raman, "Yes, this is a gangster film that does not have the usual kind of chasing and action sequences. I have crafted this film as a family package by blending situations set on a lighter vein. This will be a gangster film that is sure to give audiences a new experience. It is certain to appeal to contemporary youth."
Sources say that the film is in its final stages of production and that the makers are looking to release the film in theatres soon.
Bankrolled by S. Uma Maheshwari under the banner TURM Production, the film will feature actor Linga, who played pivotal roles in films like 'Parole', 'Udanpal', 'Penguinn' and 'Sethupathi', in the lead. Sara Achaar will make her debut as the lead actress through this film.
Dileep, the younger brother of director A R Murugadoss who is best known for his fantastic performances in films like Vathikuchi and Kaala, has played pivotal role in this film.
Apart from these actors, Radharavi, Sai Deena, Vaiyapuri, Sarath Ravi, Arjay, Abhishek, Anand Nag, Jayakumar, Cheranraj and Saravanan Seelan too have played important roles in the film.
Sarath Vayapathy and Bronden Sushanth have handled the cinematography for this film, which has music by Rakesh Ambikapathy. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Arun Bharathi.
R. K. Srinath has taken care of the film's editing and Jai Murugan has handled its art direction.
Srikrish has choreographed the dance sequences in the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have all been written and directed by director Prashanth Raman.