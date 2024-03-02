  • Menu
NTR sparks collaboration buzz after meeting Prashanth Neel & Rishab Shetty

Telugu superstar NTR Jr., renowned for his role in the global hit 'RRR,' recently fueled collaboration speculations as he met Kannada star Rishab Shetty and 'K.G.F.' director Prashanth Neel in Bengaluru.

Sharing the meet-up on Instagram, NTR Jr. posted pictures capturing the moment. Dressed in a striped blue shirt, he posed alongside Rishab, who wore a checkered blue shirt, and Prashanth, opting for a casual look with a beige-colored t-shirt. Producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films was also featured in the carousel of pictures.

The meeting, documented with the caption "#Bangalorediaries," has triggered excitement among fans about a potential collaboration between the Telugu superstar, Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel.

NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, his co-star in 'RRR,' were earlier spotted at the Hyderabad airport, boarding a flight to Bengaluru. The recent meet-up has added to the anticipation surrounding the possibility of a noteworthy collaboration in the Indian film industry.

