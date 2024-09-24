NTR thanks Revanth Reddy from USA

The Telangana government continues to support the Telugu film industry with its progressive approach to new releases, granting special shows and ticket price hikes for much-anticipated films. In a recent development, the government issued a new Government Order (GO) in favor of NTR's Devara. This move allows for special screenings and increased ticket prices across the state, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the film.





My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM, Sri @revanth_anumula garu, and Cinematography Minister, Sri @KomatiReddyKVR garu, for issuing the new G.O. for the #Devara release. Grateful for your unwavering support for our Telugu Film Industry! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 23, 2024

In response, NTR, currently in Los Angeles for a special screening of Devara, took to social media platform X to express his gratitude. "My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM, Sri @revanth_anumulagaru, and Cinematography Minister, Sri @KomatiReddyKVRgaru, for issuing the new G.O. for the #Devara release. Grateful for your unwavering support for our Telugu Film Industry!" he tweeted from the USA.

Under the new GO, a special 1 AM show on release day will see a 100-rupee hike in ticket prices. Additionally, five other shows starting from 4 AM on release day will also have a 100-rupee increase per ticket. From the second day onwards, up to the tenth day, single-screen tickets will see a 25-rupee hike, while multiplexes will implement a 50-rupee increase per ticket.

With six shows scheduled for release day and five shows for the next ten days, Devara is set to make a major impact in theaters. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release and the grand cinematic experience it promises.