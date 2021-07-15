Jr NTR's 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu' to be kept on hold?

NTR's TV show has landed in big trouble owing to lockdown and other issues. Jr NTR had announced before lockdown that he would be hosting "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu", a reality quiz show for Gemini TV.



Due to the second wave of the Covid-19, the team had realized that it would be impossible for them to shortlist contestants from various parts of Telugu states. It is also not possible to shoot in the current circumstances. NTR also contracted Covid-19 early this month. Although NTR has now recovered from the deadly virus, the team has decided to hold the show for the time being. There are rumors doing rounds that the show has been shelved.

Some reports say that "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu" is likely to be telecast in August if the second wave of Covid-19 subsides by then. An official announcement will be done once the situation gets stable. NTR had earlier hosted the TV show, "Bigg Boss Telugu" season 1.