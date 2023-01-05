NYFCC 2022: All About SS Rajamouli's Outfit And Speech That Won The Hearts of Global Audience…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli received the 'Best Director' Award at the prestigious New York Film Critics List Awards 2022 event. He attended the event along with his wife Rama and son Karthikeya who were along with him during the complete journey of RRR movie. As it is said that Rajamouli received a standing ovation in the event after his name is announced on the stage, it's a great honour to every Indian!



Well, not only the movie, even the ace filmmaker's speech and attire won the hearts of the global audience. Generally, most of the men attend the award shows wearing a classy suit but this director preferred to go with traditional Indian appeal and wore a kurta and dhoti. Even Rama also looked simple with a classy saree.

Coming to his winning speech, it is all humble… It not only impressed the hearts of Indians but also made him steal the attention at the award show. He gave the whole credit of RRR's success to his family and thanked the whole team of RRR on the global stage.

Rajamouli started off by saying, "I feel very happy to receive the prestigious award as the Best Director for the RRR movie. I'm a bit tense and nervous to stand on this dais and speak to all of you. For me, cinema is a temple. I still remember the happiness I had felt as a child when I had watched a movie in the theatre. Before making each scene, I imagine how that particular scene would be experienced in theatre as an audience. I make movies to entertain Indians all over the world. But coming to the RRR movie, the global audience showered love akin to the Indians. I have witnessed the happiness and excitement of audiences in New York and Chicago. It made me so happy."

He also added, "Usually, every filmmaker feels the whole movie team as family. In my case, it's a bit different. Because, my whole family works for my films. The family members are the important people in my film team as well. I'm very lucky this way. My father Vijayendra Prasad is the story writer for my films, my elder brother Keeravani is music composer for my films, my wife Rama is costume designer, my son Karthikeya and my sister-in-law Valli are the line producers and my brother's son Kala Bhairava is the singer and my other brother is part of the writers team. To make me stand out, my entire family is working hard. I'm indebted to my whole family and I give complete credit of my success to them. I thank my heroes NTR, Ram Charan."

Congrats SS Rajamouli… Still, many more awards are ready to get added to the kitty. Well, he along with family and Ram Charan are ready to make their presence at the Golden Globes 2023 event!