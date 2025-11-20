‘Odiamma’ from ‘G.O.A.T’ is a charming melody

The makers of G.O.A.T, starring Sudigali Sudheer and Divya Bharathi, released the film’s first single, “Odiamma”, kick-starting the music promotions. The soothing love track was officially unveiled by celebrated music director GV Prakash.

Produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar under Jaishnav Production and Mahateja Creations, the film marks another ambitious project from the banner known for films like Adbhutham and Tenant. Set against the backdrop of cricket, G.O.A.T blends sports with humor, with Sudheer and Divya Bharathi leading the narrative. The movie has already wrapped its shoot and is now in the final stage of post-production.

Composer Leon James has crafted “Odiamma” as a charming romantic melody, enriched by Anurag Kulkarni’s vibrant vocals. The lyrics by Suresh Banisetti beautifully capture the hero’s emotions, adding depth to the track.

The onscreen chemistry between Sudheer and Divya Bharathi stands out as the highlight of the song, complemented by visually pleasing frames. The track has instantly connected with listeners, raising expectations for the film’s full music album.