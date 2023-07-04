Live
Official: ‘Jailer’ first single to be out on this date
Superstar Rajinikanth has teamed up with Nelson Dilipkumar, known for his work in “Doctor” and “Beast,” for an action comedy film called “Jailer.”
The film is set to be released in theaters worldwide on August 10, 2023. As promised, the makers have unveiled the promo for Jailer's first single. A video featuring Anirudh Ravichander and Nelson Dilipkumar has been released to announce the single's funny title. The first single is titled "Kaavaalaa," and it will be released on July 6, 2023.
Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Nagendra Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu will be seen in this big-budget production, which is being produced by Sun Pictures.
