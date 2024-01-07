‘OG’ will be a full meal for PK fans: Actor Venkat

Actor Venkat, who plays a key role in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film "OG," shared his excitement about the project during a recent interaction with the media. He expressed confidence that "OG" will be a significant milestone in the Telugu film industry, predicting that it will set new trends.

Venkat spoke about his long association with Pawan Kalyan, stating, "I have known Pawan Kalyan anna for a long time. When I was doing 'Annayya' with Chiranjeevi Garu, I used to go to his house, and that’s how I know Kalyan anna. He possesses a crazy fan following, and 'OG' will be a full meal for fans." He also praised director Sujeet, calling him an extraordinary director.

Refraining from revealing too many details about the film, Venkat acknowledged the extensive star cast and emphasized that "OG" will be a treat for fans of Pawan Kalyan. The film features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and Emraan Hashmi in the antagonist role. Other notable actors in the movie include Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, "OG" is a gangster action drama that is eagerly anticipated by fans. The film is set to hit screens in 2024, promising a unique cinematic experience and potential trendsetting elements in the Telugu film industry.