‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office

Just In
Bollywood star hero Akshay Kumar has now come up with the film “Oh My God 2,” which is the sequel to his superhit flick “Oh My God.” The sequel is written and directed by Amit Rai. The star actor is going through a flopstreak, and hence all eyes were on Oh My God 2.
On its opening day, the film minted 10.2 crores nett at box-office. This is a decent number considering the recent track record of Akshay Kumar. Also, there is “Gadar 2” wave in B-Town crircles, but “Oh My God 2” stood its ground and scored decent numbers. The collections are expected to pick up over the weekend.
Also, the film’s reach is slightly impacted since it is A-certified. “Oh My God 2” also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil in crucial roles. The satirical comedy-drama is bankrolled by Arun Bhatia, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde.