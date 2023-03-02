On The Occasion Of Dr. Subaskaran Allirajah's Birthday, The Makers Of Ponniyin Selvan 2 Unveil Jayam Ravi's New Poster…

It is all known that Lyca Productions banner is one of the biggest production houses in Kollywood. Right from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series to Shankar's Indian 2, it is handling many big projects and is making the movies own that lavish aura with the great vision of its chairman Allirajah Subaskaran. Today being his birthday, the Lyca Group officials released a special video and showcased how humble their chairman is… Even Rajinikanth, Shankar, Kamal Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander and many celebs praised this ace producer. On this special occasion, they also unveiled the first look poster of Jayam Ravi from the Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Wishing the man with a vision, Mr. Subaskaran Allirajah, a very happy birthday @LycaProductions #HappyBirthdaySubaskaranSir #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreBack".

The poster showcased Jayam Ravi as great Raja Raja Chola amid a crowd.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the big screens worldwide on 28th April, 2023…

Our hearty Birthday wishes 🥳 to our beloved Chairman Dr. Subaskaran Allirajah 🌟 Wishing you another year filled with good health, prosperity & all the happiness you deserve sir! 🙏🏻🤗✨#HBDChairman #Subaskaran #LycaGroup #LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/vdQqnhaumQ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2023

This is the birthday special video of Allirajah Subaskaran… Ace actors like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Shankar, Suriya, Anirudh and a few others praised the ace producer. The bits from various film events are wonderfully collated in the form of a special video!

Well, on this special occasion, the Lyca Production house officials also unveiled the details of Rajinikanth's 170th movie…

Along with sharing the announcement note, they also wrote, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with "Superstar" @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational "Rockstar" @anirudhofficial". This project will be helmed by ace director Gynavel!

Their note reads, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with "Superstar" @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170… Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan Music by the sensational "Rockstar" @anirudhofficial @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran. We are further happy to inform that the shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of GKM Tamil Kumaran and will be ready for release in 2024. Lyca group is extremely happy and honored in associating with "Thalaivar" Rajinikanth once again after many successful projects. And with all your blessings & wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans."

The further details of this movie will be unveiled soon…