One/4: A taut crime thriller where trust turns fatal

Directed by Palani K, One/4 is a grounded crime thriller that finds tension in everyday spaces and ordinary people. Rather than relying on exaggerated drama, the film builds its narrative on misplaced trust, quiet menace, and emotional consequences. With a steady pace and a realistic setting, One/4 positions itself as a crime drama that feels disturbingly close to real life.

Story

The story revolves around Kiran (Venkatesh Peddapalem), a simple, warm-hearted young man whose world is defined by family bonds and a gentle romantic inclination towards his sister’s college friend. His life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends a group of four mechanics, led by a seemingly harmless man played by Temper Vamsi. Unaware of their dark double lives, Kiran lets his guard down. Meanwhile, his neighbour Pavithra (Heena Soni), living alone while her husband works in Dubai, becomes an unintended victim of Kiran’s innocent disclosures. What follows is a chilling chain of events that places Pavithra in grave danger and forces Kiran to confront the consequences of his actions, leading him on a path of guilt, redemption, and justice.

Performances

Venkatesh Peddapalem delivers a restrained and believable performance, convincingly portraying Kiran’s transformation from a carefree youth to a man weighed down by remorse. Heena Soni stands out as Pavithra, bringing emotional depth and vulnerability to a character whose loneliness and fear resonate strongly. Temper Vamsi is highly effective as the antagonist, maintaining an eerie calm that makes his character all the more threatening. Aparnna Mallick lends decent support as the female lead, while the ensemble cast fits well into the film’s realistic framework.

Technicalities

Palani K’s direction is confident and focused, avoiding unnecessary diversions. Guna Shekhar’s cinematography captures Vizag’s coastal setting with natural lighting, enhancing the film’s realism. Subhash Anand’s background score complements the narrative without overpowering it. The action choreography by Kung Fu Chandra and Joshua remains raw and believable, aligning with the film’s grounded tone.

Analysis

What truly elevates One/4 is its psychological approach to crime and villainy. The writing gives the antagonists a deceptive simplicity that feels unsettling. The second half gains momentum with emotionally charged conversations, a surprise turn, and a tight climax, making the film gripping till the end.

One/4 is a well-crafted crime thriller that values strong writing and character depth over flashy elements. Tense, realistic, and emotionally rooted, it is a solid watch for fans of grounded crime dramas.

Rating: 3/5