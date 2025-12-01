‘One/4’ set for release on Dec 12, trailer unveiled

The upcoming action-packed crime drama One/4, featuring Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallik, and Heena Soni in lead roles, is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 12. Produced under Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films, the film is directed by Palani K—best known for his work as Associate Director on Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

The newly released trailer hints at an intense narrative centred on crime, suspense, and the intriguing concept of a “slip of the tongue.” At the trailer launch, lead actor Venkatesh Peddapalem expressed gratitude to the producers, praising director Palani’s craft. He noted that the film features stellar performances from the cast, standout songs, impactful re-recording by Subhash, and impressive choreography by Sagar Master.

Director Palani thanked Subhash for connecting him with the producers and shared that every department worked collaboratively to bring the project together. Producers Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal expressed confidence in the film, highlighting their passion for Telugu cinema and the team’s dedication.

Aparna Mallik, Heena Soni, and choreographer Sagar Veluru also conveyed their excitement, urging audiences to watch and support the film in theatres.