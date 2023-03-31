Opening day collections of Dasara in AP and TS are massive

Natural Star Nani's latest release, "Dasara," directed by first-time director Srikanth Odela, has received sensational reviews from all over. This mass action drama features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

On its opening day, "Dasara" collected an impressive share of Rs. 13.5 crores in the AP and TS regions, setting a new record for the highest opening day collection for any of Nani's movies. The film is expected to break more records in the coming days.

The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Purnaa, Deekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under the SLV Cinemas banner, and the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, a prominent composer in the Indian film industry. "Dasara" is a pan-Indian film that has garnered significant attention from audiences and critics alike.