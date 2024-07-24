Live
‘Operation Raavan’ comes with a unique approach; challenges audience
Rakshit Atluri's upcoming suspense thriller, "Operation Raavan," featuring Radhika Sarathkumar in a lead role, is set to release worldwide on July 26.
Rakshit Atluri's upcoming suspense thriller, "Operation Raavan," featuring Radhika Sarathkumar in a lead role, is set to release worldwide on July 26. Directed by Venkata Satya and produced by Dhyan Atluri, the film will be available in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Sangeerthana Vipin plays a crucial role as the heroine.
Adding an exciting twist, the filmmakers have introduced a special challenge for the audience. Viewers are invited to identify a pivotal character, known as the "Mask Man," within the first hour of the film. One thousand lucky participants who correctly identify the character will win a silver coin.
"Operation Raavan" promises a gripping narrative and a unique viewing experience, with its blend of suspense and audience engagement. Don’t miss the chance to watch the movie and participate in the challenge when it hits theaters on July 26.