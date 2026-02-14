O’Romeo Review: A Visually Striking Crime Romance That Doesn’t Fully Deliver

Hyderabad: O’Romeo is a bold and ambitious crime-romance from director Vishal Bhardwaj, anchored by powerful leads Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film delivers a mix of gritty underworld action, visceral romance and striking visuals, but its narrative leaves viewers divided.

At its core, O’Romeo is a story of vengeance and unlikely love set against the backdrop of a transforming Mumbai underworld. Shahid Kapoor inhabits his role with raw intensity, effortlessly balancing menace and vulnerability from violent confrontations to more tender moments, he dominates the screen. Triptii Dimri complements him well, bringing emotional weight to her character as a woman driven by loss and love. Supporting performances from the ensemble including seasoned actors in smaller roles add texture to the world Bhardwaj builds.

Visually, the film is striking. Bhardwaj’s trademark atmospheric style permeates every frame, supported by a compelling background score and textured production design that evoke the era and mood of the story. Scenes set in varied landscapes from bustling city streets to more surreal climactic settings give the film a cinematic richness that many mainstream releases often lack.

However, O’Romeo is not without flaws. At nearly three hours, the screenplay sometimes feels overly indulgent, with pacing that slows the momentum mid-way. The emotional arc, particularly the evolution of the central romance, doesn’t always land as powerfully as the film’s darker themes, leaving some viewers wanting more depth in character development. Critics and audiences alike have noted that while there are standout moments, the story occasionally falters under its own ambition.

In essence, O’Romeo is a cinematic experience that will appeal most to those who appreciate strong performances and stylistic boldness, even if the emotional payoff isn’t always fully realised. Shahid Kapoor’s magnetic screen presence and the film’s visually dynamic world make it worth watching, even as its narrative inconsistencies hold it back from becoming a classic.

Verdict: A gripping, well-acted drama with striking style, O’Romeo is compelling and bold, even if its storytelling