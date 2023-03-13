Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga Bags The Award In The ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ For Her ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ 

When it comes to the 9th Academy Awards, all our eyes were on RRR movie but another ace Indian director Guneet Monga also made us go proud by winning the prestigious award in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category for her 'The Elephant Whisperers' short film. It's definitely a great moment and she celebrated it on the stage turning a little emotional holding the trophy!



Along with sharing the winner, they also wrote, "'The Elephant Whisperers' wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations! #Oscars #Oscars95".

Going with details of this short film, it is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga. The other four nominees of the category are Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger At The Gate, and How Do You Measure A Year? But The Elephant Whisperers bagged the award…

The Elephant Whisperers showcases the tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu. She will be raised by an indigenous couple Bomman and Belli. The plot shows the bond between the couple and their little elephant and also makes us witness the beauty of Mudumalai National Park.