Oscars 2023: Junior NTR Congratulates Elephant Whisperers Team While Guneet Drops A Heartfelt Post After Her Big Win

It's just not RRR which made the western countries to eye on India even producer Guneet Monga did it with her big win! She bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for her 'The Elephant Whispers' short film and dedicated it to her parents. Most of the film stars are appreciating her effort and even RRR lead actor Junior NTR also praised the 'Elephant Whispers' team and congratulated their whole team…



During a conversation he doled out, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandra bose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India".

Well, even Guneet also shared her happiness through social media and expresses her gratitude with heartfelt messages… Take a look!

My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. So grateful to the visionary filmmaker @EarthSpectrum and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/yq6bur69LH — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

Guneet looked lovely draping a pink-golden saree… She also wrote, "My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. So grateful to the visionary filmmaker @EarthSpectrum and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. #Oscar. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India.Video Courtesy: @GoldHouseCo @theelephantwhisperers #academyawards #Oscars #IndiaatOscars #TheElephantWhisperers".

Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story pic.twitter.com/BCOFFdC7Jg — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

She also dropped a pic along with holding the beautiful golden trophy and wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind".

In her recent interview, Guneet doled out all about her struggles and dedicated this win to her parents… She started working at the age of 16 and also said that her parents were tortured by their relatives…

Along with sharing Guneet's pic, they also wrote, ""I've lived a life of borrowed dreams. I grew up in Delhi, in a Punjabi middle class family. To the world we were happy–but no one knew what happened behind closed doors. My family was allotted 1 room in a big house. Because of the fight between brothers over property- my mom was suppressed. They abused her... Once, the argument got to a point where they tried to burn her alive-my father called the police, grabbed us & ran out of there.

We built our life anew. Eventually, my mom started dreaming of having a 3 bedroom house on a ground floor with 3 steps by the entrance- So specific! I became determined to buy 1 for her. At 16 I started working while balancing schoolwork–I sold cheese on streets, was an announcer at PVR, a DJ, an anchor...you name it! In college, I began coming to Mumbai to work in films. I went from a coordinator, to being a production manager. Whatever I'd earn, I'd give it to my parents for our dream!

Slowly we pooled our savings & booked a house. But by the time it was ready, I lost my parents within 6 months of each other. My mom had throat cancer & my dad's kidneys failed... I was heartbroken.

Needing a change, I packed my bags, sold the house & moved to Bombay for work. I channeled my energy into films. My dreams then became my director's dreams. I was always on my feet & barely slept 4 hrs a day.

Each film was a challenge. Crowd-funding, international sales- but I loved it! I wanted to hear my mom's 'you did well' or my dad's 'proud of you'. I still remember my father had sold his gold kadaa to send me on my 1st school trip to USA- he wanted me to see the world, no matter how challenging it was for them.

So in my happiest times- whether it was at the Oscars or when we produced Gangs of Wasseypur & The Lunchbox.. Or when I launched my production house… all I wanted was my parents beside me.

But I know they're at peace where they are. Someday I'll see them again & get my 'well dones.' But for now, I'm going through life, collecting happy moments for them. I hope they can be proud that I've finally stopped borrowing dreams. I'm my own person now & maybe that in itself is a dream come true!"

The Elephant Whispers short film is a Tamil documentary which is helmed by filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. Although it is her debut movie, she directed it beautifully and showcased the story of a couple and their bond with an orphan elephant. This short film is produced by Douglas Blush, Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the Sikhya Entertainment banner.



Congratulations 'The Elephant Whispers' team…