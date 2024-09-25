OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer

After her successful OTT debut with Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video, Ananya Panday is set to captivate audiences once again with the upcoming cyber thriller CTRL. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix exclusive promises an intense, tech-driven narrative that has already piqued viewers' curiosity.

In CTRL, Ananya stars as Nella Awasthi, a woman recovering from a painful breakup with her boyfriend, Joe, played by Vihaan Samat. Seeking solace, Nella turns to an AI on a social platform named CTRL, finding temporary comfort. However, things take a dark turn when Joe mysteriously disappears, leaving Nella to question the AI's involvement in his vanishing.

The recently released trailer teases the film's thrilling premise, with tension building around the role of technology in unraveling human emotions.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films banners, CTRL also features music by Sneha Khanwalkar. The film is set to premiere on October 4, 2024, and promises to be an engaging and suspenseful experience.