OTT: Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai Part 1’ reaches 200 million streaming minutes

Director Vetrimaaran’s “Viduthalai Part 1” was a successful venture at the box office. This cop drama starred Soori in the lead role. After its theatrical run, the film made its OTT premiere on the ZEE5 platform. The makers additionally included the Director’s cut in the OTT version.

The latest update from the OTT platform is that the movie amassed a whopping 200 million streaming minutes. This is superb, and the movie is expected to gain more traffic in the coming days too. To note, the movie was also released in Telugu as Vidudala. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi played a crucial role.

“Viduthalai Part 2” will arrive in cinemas this year itself. Produced by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed the tunes. Bhavani Sre played the leading lady. Gautam Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Ilavarasu played other key roles.