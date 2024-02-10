Padma 2024 awardee passes away before receiving the award

Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, a celebrated Dhrupad singer, passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The prominent artist had been battling pneumonia and other illnesses in recent days.

Pandit Tailang was set to receive the Padma Shri award, announced by the government on January 26, but unfortunately, he passed away before the honor could be conferred upon him.Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Tailang devoted his life to the art of singing and played a pivotal role in imparting extensive music education to his children, including son Ravi Shankar and daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam, and Aarti. He ensured their proficiency in various musical genres.

In addition to serving as a music lecturer at Banasthali Vidyapith from 1950 to 1992 and the Rajasthan Music Institute, Jaipur, from 1991 to 1994, Pandit Tailang founded the 'Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra' in Jaipur in 1985 and the 'International Dhrupad-Dham Trust' in Jaipur in 2001.

His contributions to the field of music, dedication to teaching, and his impact on the cultural landscape have left an indelible mark on the world of Dhrupad. The loss of Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang is mourned by the music community, and his legacy will continue to resonate through his teachings and musical contributions.