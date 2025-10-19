Pan-Indian thriller ‘Trimukha’teaser out, sets stage for Dec2025 release

The highly anticipated film Trimukha unveiled its first teaser today, generating a wave of excitement among audiences across India and beyond. Promising high-octane action, suspense, and visual grandeur, the teaser offers the first glimpse into a story that blends crime, mystery, and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

In a strategic move to appeal to a pan-Indian audience, the teaser was simultaneously released in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This multilingual rollout reflects the filmmakers’ ambition to make Trimukha a truly nationwide cinematic experience.

Directed by Razesh Naidu and produced by Akhira Dream Creations, Trimukha features a stellar ensemble including Sunny Leone, Yogesh, Aditya Srivastava, Akriti Agarwal, Motta Rajendran, and Ashu Reddy, among others. The teaser highlights a gripping narrative filled with tension, complex characters, and breathtaking action sequences, hinting at the scale and ambition of the project.

Speaking on the teaser release, producer Dr. Sridevi Maddali said, “Launching the teaser in five languages reflects our belief in the universal power of this story. We are creating an immersive cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences across the country. This is just the beginning, and we are thrilled for our journey towards the December 2025 release.”

Director Razesh Naidu added, “With Trimukha, we are pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. The teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the world we have meticulously crafted. Releasing it in five languages ensures everyone can experience the emotion and scale from day one. We can’t wait for the full spectacle to unfold in theatres.”

The teaser has already received widespread acclaim for its technical finesse, intense performances, and gripping background score, setting high expectations for its December 2025 theatrical release.