‘Panch Minar’kicks off music promotions with catchy first single

The makers of Panch Minar, a crime comedy entertainer starring Raj Tarun, have kick-started music promotions by releasing the first single, Yem Bathukura Naadi. The song, touted as a middle-class anthem, has quickly struck a chord with audiences.
Composed by star music director Shekhar Chandra, the song boasts catchy beats, while Dinesh Rudra’s vocals add an engaging touch. Lyricist Ananth Sriram has penned lines that perfectly capture the essence of the protagonist, making it an instant favorite. Raj Tarun’s impressive dance moves in the song further elevate its appeal.
Directed by Ram Kadumula, Panch Minar is produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under Connect Movies LLP, with Govinda Raju presenting the film. The recently released first-look poster received a positive response, building excitement among fans.
Raashi Singh plays the female lead, while seasoned actors Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nithin Prasanna, and Ravi Varma are in key roles. The film also boasts a strong technical team, with Aditya Jawwadi handling cinematography, Praveen Pudi as the editor, and 'Baby' Suresh Bhimagani as the art director.