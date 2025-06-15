Pankaj Tripathi dishes out life lessons and recipes on ‘The Right Angle’

In a heartwarming and candid conversation on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi revealed a side of himself that fans rarely get to see—his love for cooking. Produced by Gautam Thakker Films, the episode showcased Tripathi not just as a celebrated performer, but as a man deeply connected to culture, food, and philosophy.

“Yes, I like to cook,” Tripathi shared with a smile. “I cook Turai sabzi very well—I just add salt, meethi (fenugreek) and haldi (turmeric). That’s all. I avoid spices.” The actor also mentioned his comfort in preparing classic Indian staples like Dal-Chawal and traditional Bihari dishes, emphasizing simplicity in his culinary style.

But the conversation wasn’t limited to his kitchen experiments. When asked what advice he’d offer someone aspiring to become like his younger self, Tripathi took a contemplative turn, advocating for the transformative power of travel. “Travel is not merely an act of leisure but an awakening,” he reflected. “It’s an essential ingredient in broadening one’s horizons and understanding life beyond the familiar. Every city, every culture has a rhythm. When you immerse yourself in that rhythm, your perspective shifts—your empathy expands.”

Tripathi also urged the younger generation to engage deeply with the world of art, literature, and live performance. According to him, attending concerts, music festivals, and literature conclaves are not just entertaining outings but vital experiences that shape a person’s soul.

“These experiences refine your sensibilities. They shape your identity, nurture your creativity, and offer you a passport into the soulful depth of humanity,” he said.

From the kitchen to the world stage, Tripathi continues to inspire—not only with his acting but with his profound life philosophies.