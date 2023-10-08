Panthulu’s 1962 film in Hindi has a top recall value still

Today, the name BR Panthulu may not ring a bell immediately in the minds of modern Indian film watchers, bred on Mani Ratnams and Rajamoulis. But a film producer and director who originated in the then Tamil Nadu, moved on to Kannada filmdom and produced 57 films over four decades in four languages including Hindi is surely someone to be regarded seriously…. Budaguru Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu or B R Panthulu was one such personality.

Having worked with all the leading names from NTR in Telugu to Dr Rajkumar in Kannada to the famed duo of Sivaji Ganesan and MGR from the 1950s to 1970s, Panthulu remade most of his regional hits with the same star cast in Hindi too, in the initial phase of his career. His big time came when he brought together Shammi Kapoor and Mehmood in the film ‘Dil Tera Deewana’ in 1962 which had Mala Sinha playing the hero’s ladylove. Set to wonderful music by the illustrious duo of Shankar-Jaikishan, the film, a remake from Tamil did very well. October 8 happens to be the 50th death anniversary of this noted film mogul.

It also happens to be the 60th death anniversary of Guru Dutt on October 10, the titan who needs no introduction for Hindi film fans. He may have lived only till he was 39 but his body of work and the impact it still creates among scholars and serious lovers of Hindi cinema is unmatched.

The other two biggies of the week, who have their death anniversaries are Ravindra Jain on October 9 and Kishore Kumar on October 13. Mukul Anand, known for his stylishly crafted films which were his forte and generously inspired by Hollywood actioners has his death anniversary on October 11 and the world lost him when he was just 45, with a small lot of watchable entertainers left behind for his mourners.

Lyricist Nida Fazli, whose works found reasonable mention and appreciation among the many big names of Hindi cinema would have turned 85, as his birth anniversary falls on October 12. Ardeshir Irani, a celebrated film director has his 54th death anniversary on October 14. Irani was the director of India’s first talkie film Alam Ara released in 1931.