Papon marks 20 years in music: A journey of soulful versatility

Celebrating two decades of unparalleled contribution to the music industry, playback singer Papon, renowned for hits like Bulleya, Jiyein Kyun, and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, reflects on a career that has redefined versatility and soulfulness in Indian music. Beginning his musical journey with Assamese folk, Papon has seamlessly bridged the gap between regional and mainstream music.

Papon made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the hauntingly beautiful Jiyein Kyun, composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The song was a turning point for the artist, introducing his emotive and melodious voice to a larger audience. “Completing 20 years in the music industry feels surreal; it’s been a journey filled with passion, learning, and incredible collaborations. My entry into Hindi film music with Jiyein Kyun was a turning point, and working with Pritam da opened doors to explore my voice and emotions in new ways,” Papon shared.

The artist’s ability to transcend genres and languages sets him apart. Whether it’s Hindi, Assamese, or other regional languages, Papon’s mastery of enunciation and vocal prowess ensures authenticity in every rendition. He stated, “Singing in different languages has always been about respecting their nuances and immersing myself in their culture to make every word feel authentic. Music has been my sanctuary, a way to connect with people’s hearts, and I’m grateful for every moment of this beautiful adventure.”

Beyond Bollywood, Papon’s contributions to independent music remain equally remarkable. His debut album, The Story So Far, is a testament to his artistic journey, blending folk and contemporary elements to create a unique soundscape. Papon has also been a strong advocate for preserving Assamese music, working tirelessly to promote the region’s cultural heritage.

As one of India’s most soulful voices, Papon continues to inspire listeners with his unique blend of folk, classical, and contemporary music. His journey exemplifies the transformative power of music and the endless possibilities of creativity driven by passion.