Live
- CITU Protests Pending Wages, Demands Immediate Payment for Sanitation Workers in Govt Schools
- TAPAS District President Urges Centre to Intervene on Supreme Court Verdict Over Teacher Eligibility
- Villagers of Pardipuram Protest Illegal Soil Excavation, Seek Gram Panchayat Status; Julekal Faces Drinking Water Crisis
- 11 Complaints Addressed at Grievance Day in Jogulamba Gadwal Police Office
- Priority to Public Grievances: Collector Santosh Orders Speedy Redressal
- Complaint Filed Against Mega Engineering Company Over Alleged Illegal Mining
- Gattu School Faces Classroom Shortage, BSP Leaders Urge Authorities for Action
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10 new centres for 12,500 disabled kids
- Don’t worry, government will assist in treatment: CM at Janata Darshan
- Viksit UP @2047: Yogi govt pushes for speed on ground, expansion in sky
Paresh Rawal Returns as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3 | Shoot Starts 2026
Highlights
Paresh Rawal is back as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Shooting begins Feb–March 2026. Here’s the latest update on the comedy classic.
Actor Paresh Rawal has rejoined Hera Pheri 3 after solving issues with Akshay Kumar and the team. He plays the funny role of Baburao.
The movie will start shooting in Feb–March 2026. Rawal said his bond with director Priyadarshan is good now.
He confirmed there will be no Baburao-only spin-off, as Baburao needs Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).
Hera Pheri 3 is set to release in 2026, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar.
