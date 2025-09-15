Paresh Rawal Returns as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3 | Shoot Starts 2026

Actor Paresh Rawal has rejoined Hera Pheri 3 after solving issues with Akshay Kumar and the team. He plays the funny role of Baburao.

The movie will start shooting in Feb–March 2026. Rawal said his bond with director Priyadarshan is good now.

He confirmed there will be no Baburao-only spin-off, as Baburao needs Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).

Hera Pheri 3 is set to release in 2026, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar.