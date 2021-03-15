Parineeti, Pranitha Back Zomato Executive, Demand Justice

When human elements diminish, values perish! In what can be called as intolerance towards delivery boys who stake their lives amidst horrible traffic to deliver food items to the customers of Zomato within the stipulated time, an incident has been reported about a delivery boy who lost his job due to unruly behaviour of a lady customer.

The delivery executive Kamaraj has expressed his anguish shedding tears in a video on social media pleading ignorance about this incident.

Kamaraj, who lost his job after this incident is gaining support from all corners on social media. Kamaraj was hit with a chappal by a lady for delivering the food item 15 minutes late. She has even lodged a false complaint against Kamaraj. As a result, the poor delivery executive was removed from his job.

Netizens have come out in support of Kamaraj after his video has gone viral on social media. Netizens are blaming the lady who was responsible for Kamaraj losing his job. Even some actresses have come in support of the delivery executive who was earning his bread through the job.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has requested Zomato to find out the truth and report in the public.

A #metoo movement has started on social media over this incident too. Even Sandalwood actress Pranitha Subash has also come out in support of Kamaraj.

Kamaraj had told his side of the story through a video. "The delivery got delayed a little due to traffic jam. That lady who lives on the fourth floor asked me to bring the item to the fourth floor. I went there. She was speaking in English. I said that the delivery got delayed and begged her excuse. But she was in no mood to listen to me. She complained to Zomato. I requested her not to complain to Zomato," said Kamaraj who was in tears.

The lady said "You have come 15 minutes late. I won't pay and will not even give you back the food item. Do whatever you want to do," saying so, she hit me with chappal while I was taking back the food. In the melee, she got injured on her nose when the ring that she was wearing scratched her nose. I never assaulted her," shared Kamaraj about his agony on social media.